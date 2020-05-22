July 2, 1994 - May 17, 2020 Hannah Hartman, of Raleigh, formerly of Huntersville, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born in Charlotte, July 2, 1994. She leaves behind her parents, Tim and Beverly Hartman, of Huntersville; sister Amanda "Abby" Davis; brother in-law, Robbie; and nephew, Cameron, of Henrico, Va.; grandmother, Norma; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins to cherish her memory. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Louie, whom she has cherished since high school. Hannah graduated from The Cannon School in Concord and graduated Summa Cum Laude, from Elon University, in 2017, with a BSBA in Marketing, and a minor in Spanish. While at Elon, Hannah developed a friend group that became her second family, who she cherished to this day. She loved to travel and studied abroad in Barcelona, Spain, where she was able to visit many European countries. She and some of her friends returned to Europe this past fall. Hannah was employed by Weatherby Healthcare, in Raleigh, where she excelled as a Sales Consultant, and arranged employment for Cardiologists all across the Country. She developed a strong client base of doctors who greatly enjoyed working with her. Hannah loved life and accomplished more in her short life than most of us can ever dream of. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions set in place, we will have a private service, at James Funeral Home in Huntersville, Sunday, May 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. We ask that donations be made to the North Carolina Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness www.naminc.org. Your donations can help prevent another life lost too soon to mental health disorders. James Funeral Home of Huntersville www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com
