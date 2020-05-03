April 30, 2020 The Rev. John Thomas Harris, 84, of Concord, died Thursday, April 30, 2020. Graveside services are scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, at Rutherford Memorial Park. A visitation will be held Monday, May 4, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Good Samaritan Church of Apostolic Faith, 317 Melrose Dr. SW in Concord. Lamb Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of The Rev. Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.