Paul Woolard Harris III March 7, 1976 - March 4, 2020 Paul Woolard Harris III, 43, of Concord, passed away, Wednesday, March 4, at his residence. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 7, at Parkwood Baptist Church, 1069 Central Dr., Concord, officiated by the Revs. Darrell Coble and Michael Waters. The Harris family will begin receiving friends at 1 p.m., prior to the service. Paul was born March 7, 1976, in Pitt County, son of Paul Woolard Harris Jr. and Sylvia Roebuck Harris. He was a graduate of Northwest Cabarrus High School and RCCC. He enjoyed spending time and playing with his son, Connor, fishing and cheering on his favorite sports teams-UNC Tar Heels and the Carolina Panthers. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Paul and Edna Earl Harris; maternal grandfather, James T. Roebuck; uncles and aunt, Dr. Roy Hall and Travis and Ellen Hardee; niece Emma Williams. In addition to his parents, Woolard Harris and Sylvia R. Harris, he is survived by a son, Connor Harris and his mother, Amanda; sister, Tonya H. Williams and husband, Linn Willams, along with their children, Tyler and Brett Williams; maternal grandmother, Mary Roebuck of Greenville, N.C.; other nephews and niece, Nathan, Kendall and Marisa Carlton and their parents, Lisa and Scott Carlton; Amanda's parents, Don and Fay Brown; aunts and uncles, Brenda Hall, Paula and Pete Jones all of Greenville, Tric and Clint James of Bethel and Donald and Joyce Buck of Morrisville. Paul also has many loving cousins, and their immediate families, living throughout North Carolina; and his beloved dog and furry companion, Baxter. In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Paul to Connor Paul Harris, NC 529 Plan, P.O. Box 40877, Raleigh, NC 27629-0877. (Please include the 529 Plan account number of 5406288468-001 on the check memo line). www.gordonfuneralhome.com
Service information
2:00PM
1069 Central Dr. NW
Concord , NC 28027
1:00PM-2:00PM
1069 Central Dr. NW
Concord , NC 28027
