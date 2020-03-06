March 1, 2020 Diane Dale Harding, 80, of Concord, passed away peacefully, Sunday, March 1, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, at Cabarrus Memorial Gardens, 3892 Hwy 73E., in Concord, officiated by the Rev. Jim Posey Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery of Concord

To plant a tree in memory of Diane Harding as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.