Ralph Thomas Haney Jr. June 2, 1934 - June 3, 2020 Ralph Thomas Haney Jr., 86, of Kannapolis, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Born June 2, 1934, he was the son of the late Ralph and Evie Haney of Gibson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Roy Earl Haney. Ralph was a graduate of Gibson High School and Oak Ridge Military Academy. After proudly serving in the U.S. Marines, he pursued a career in the textile industry until his retirement. He was an avid golfer and shag dancer, and he enjoyed spending time at Myrtle Beach with his family and golfing buddies. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Jeanette H. Padgett (Freddie) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Julia H. Ferrell (Kevin) of Lexington, S.C.; his grandchildren, Kelly and Justin Padgett and Mackenzie and Cameron Ferrell; brother, Kenneth G. Haney (Angie) of Laurinburg; sister, Doris H. Buchanan of Kannapolis; many well-loved nieces and nephews; and special friends, Jerry Jones, Gary James, Mark Bush, Chuck Wyatt, and Charles F. "Pinky" Odom. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Pinecrest Cemetery in Gibson. Memorials may be made to St. John-Gibson Food Pantry, P.O. Box 181, Gibson, N.C. 28343; or to a charity of choice. Richard Boles Funeral Service www.richardbolesfuneralservice.com

