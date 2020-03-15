April 3, 1928 - March 14, 2020 Clifford Eugene Hampton, 91, of Kannapolis, passed away, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus. He was born April 3, 1928, in Rowan County to the late Clifford Hampton and Ada Overcash Hester. Clifford worked for Cannon Mills for 38 years, and also worked a second job at K-mart for 25 years, where he worked in sporting goods and security. He was a member of First Baptist Church for many years. Clifford enjoyed working in his garden, doing yard work, and when he wasn't working he was hunting and fishing. His greatest pride was his family, and he loved family gatherings and reunions. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Lloyd and Wade Hampton. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 69 years, Hazel Lambert Hampton; sons, Robert Hampton (Katherine) of Harrisburg, Barry Hampton, of the home; daughters, Beverly Blackwelder (Eric) of Kannapolis, Barbara Gardner (Baxter) of Salisbury, Lisa Cobb (Greg) of Salisbury; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Association, S. Atlantic Division, 6000 Fairview Rd. Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28210. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
1748 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC 28083
2:00PM
1748 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC 28083
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.