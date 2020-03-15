April 3, 1928 - March 14, 2020 Clifford Eugene Hampton, 91, of Kannapolis, passed away, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus. He was born April 3, 1928, in Rowan County to the late Clifford Hampton and Ada Overcash Hester. Clifford worked for Cannon Mills for 38 years, and also worked a second job at K-mart for 25 years, where he worked in sporting goods and security. He was a member of First Baptist Church for many years. Clifford enjoyed working in his garden, doing yard work, and when he wasn't working he was hunting and fishing. His greatest pride was his family, and he loved family gatherings and reunions. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Lloyd and Wade Hampton. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 69 years, Hazel Lambert Hampton; sons, Robert Hampton (Katherine) of Harrisburg, Barry Hampton, of the home; daughters, Beverly Blackwelder (Eric) of Kannapolis, Barbara Gardner (Baxter) of Salisbury, Lisa Cobb (Greg) of Salisbury; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Association, S. Atlantic Division, 6000 Fairview Rd. Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28210. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

