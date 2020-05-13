Hattie Mae Hammond, 98, of Concord, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, May 14, at 1 p.m., at Rutherford Memorial Park in Concord. Lamb Funeral Home is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Hattie Hammond as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

