April 25, 1972 - April 7, 2020 Samuel David Hammon, 47, of Fort Ashby Rd., of Keyser, W. Va., formerly of Kannapolis, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home. Born April 25, 1972, in Concord, he was a son of Richard L. and Arthurine S. (Spry) Hammon of Kannapolis. David, as he was known by family and friends, served in the U.S. Navy from 1995 to 2004, spending the last three years of his service as a submariner in North Wood, England. He was proud of his military service and in the role that he was able to fill with the Navy. David also enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing and just being in the outdoors. David attended NorthStar Church in Rawlings, Md. His wife, Emma, said it best "He worked hard, loved his family and loved Jesus." Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his wife, Emma Whitford; two children, Johnsie and Adalyn Hammon, both at home; brother, Richard L. Hammon Jr. and wife, Rene, of Kannapolis; two nephews, Alston and Jonathan Hammon; two nieces, Stephanie Bissette and husband, Brittain and Jennifer Garcia and husband, Noah, and his faithful canine companion, "Bella." Due to the present health concerns, there will be no public visitation. Memorial services will be held at a later date to be announced. The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Keyser, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. Whitley's Funeral Home of Kannapolis, is also assisting the family with arrangements in North Carolina. Smith Funeral Home - Keyser Chapel www.smithfuneralhomes.net
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.