August 25, 1941 - April 28, 2020 Charles Wayne "Pinepole" Hammill, 78, of Gold Hill, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born Aug. 25, 1941, in Cabarrus County to the late Max and Atha Mae Hammill. Charles worked as a truck driver for Auto Truck Transport. He loved to go horseback riding, fishing, and ride four wheelers. Mr. Hammill loved to spend time with his family and friends. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Gold Hill. He is survived by his wife, Linda Ann Hammill of Gold Hill; son, Brian Hammill of Gold Hill; daughter, Jeanette Johnston and husband, Nicholus of Mooresville; sister, Judy Byrd; two brothers, Clement Hammill, and Perry Hammill; three grandsons, Clayton Hammill, Dillon Leonard, and Garrett Hammill; two granddaughters, Kailey Leonard and Linsay Leonard. Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper services for Mr. Hammill are private. Interment will take place in the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 5131 St. Stephens Church Rd., Gold Hill, NC 28071. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell www.powlesfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Hammill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.