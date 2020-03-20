March 17, 2020 Ms. Lorene Hames, 76, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 21 at 12 p.m., at Barber-Scotia College. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the service. Lamb Funeral Home is assisting the Hames family.

