March 5, 1948 - May 27, 2020 Judy Burleson Hamby, 72, of Stoneville, passed away early Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 31, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Mrs. Hamby was born March 5, 1948, in Cabarrus County, to the late Farley Jerome Burleson and Margaret Troutman Burleson. She enjoyed making hand-crafted furniture, along with arts and crafts. Judy was owner and operator of J. J.'s Woodworking. She is survived by her son, Johnny C. Hamby Jr. of Asheboro; daughter, Jamie Hamby of Stoneville; grandchildren, Jaden Graves, Autumn Hamby, Lauren "Elbie" France, Liam France, Jada Cardwell, John W. Hamby, Joshua D. Hamby, Jason T. Hamby, BreAnna Doss, Victoria and Katie Hamby; and brother, Jimmy Burleson Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Carroll Hamby Sr.; and her son, Christopher Jerome Hamby. Fair Funeral Home www.fairfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Judy Hamby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.