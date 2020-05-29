March 4, 1927 - May 25, 2020 Henry Sylvester Hall, 93, of Monroe, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born March 4, 1927, in Union County, a son of the late Thomas Luther and Verla Mae Helms Hall. He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Ruby Lewis Hall; three brothers, Jerry Michael, Roger and Everette Hall; and sister, Shirley Gerrity. Funeral services for Henry will be held at 2 p.m., today (Friday, May 29), from the graveside at Bethlehem Presbyterian Church Cemetery. He was a life-long member of Bethlehem Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder, Deacon and 10 years as the Church Treasurer, and for several years on The Council on Aging. Henry is survived by sister, Betty Ann Richardson of Monroe; and several nieces and nephews. During these times of limiting the numbers for social gatherings, the Hall Family respects your concerns of avoiding crowds, so they welcome you to stop by Gordon Funeral Service earlier in the day Friday, May 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., to pay your respects and to avoid crowds. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Bethlehem Presbyterian Church 7608 Concord Hwy, Monroe, NC 28110. Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory www.gordonfuneralservice.com
