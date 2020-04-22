April 17, 2020 Aniceto Anica Guzman, 89, of Concord, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery of Concord is serving the Anica-Guzman family.

To send flowers to the family of Aniceto Anica Guzman, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 25
First Visitation
Saturday, April 25, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Cabarrus Funeral & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73 E
Concord, North Carolina 28025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the First Visitation begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.