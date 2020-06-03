James Dale Gurley, 51, of China Grove, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was a gentle soul with a loving, caring heart. Jimmy was an auto mechanic; mechanically gifted, he also loved rescuing broken things and making them useful again. He dearly loved animals and had empathy for any suffering being. He was brave, he endured, he forgave un-kindness, and he loved unconditionally. At his request, there will be no funeral service. He did not want his loved ones to be sad but to treasure the good memories they shared. His humble, kind-spirit, and wonderful sense of humor will be missed by all who loved him and held him dear. He leaves behind his mother, Sylvia Gurley Lawing; brother, Bobby Joey Lawing; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Rest-in-sweet peace, Jimmy.

