May 16, 2020 On Saturday, May 16, 2020, Willie D. Griffith peacefully transitioned to be with his Lord and Savior, at the age of 70. He was born in Colbert, Ga., to Margaret Johnson and the late Willie R. Griffeth. Those left to cherish his memory are two sisters, Mary Lou Chambers of Concord and Willie Sue Brown and husband, Ben, of Athens, Ga.; brother, Andre Griffeth of Athens; and Aunt Roberta Tate of Athens. Doug had a special place in his heart for J'Nyah Roseboro of Charlotte, and enjoyed the good times with his cousin, Deborah Brown. Doug retired from Amtrak after many years of service. He will be truly missed by all those who knew and loved him. He will be laid to rest at Rutherford Cemetery in Concord, at a later date. A celebration of Doug's life will be held Saturday, July 4, in Athens. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com

