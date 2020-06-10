Mr. Robert Lee Gribble Jr., 86, a resident of Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab and formerly of Yanceyville, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, from natural causes. A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, June 13, at Carolina Memorial Park. The Rev. John Futterer will officiate. Interment will follow. Mr. Gribble was born Aug. 19, 1933, in Kannapolis. He was a son of the late Robert Lee Gribble Sr. and Mary Kathleen Ridenhour Gribble. He had retired from the North Carolina Department of Social Services after 40 years of service; most recently as director of Caswell County. He was a 1951 graduate of J. W. Cannon High School where he played the tuba in the school band. Served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War, and stayed active in the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars for many years. After military service, he graduated from Catawba College and received his Master's Degree of Social Work from UNC Chapel Hill. Robert was the oldest of nine children. He was predeceased by a brother, Richard Conrad Gribble, and is survived by five brothers, Charles Martin Gribble and wife, Judy, John William Gribble and wife, Barbara, James Davis Gribble and wife, Lillian, Thomas Edward Gribble and wife, Glenda and Joe Dallas Gribble and wife, Beth; two sisters, Mary Margaret Gribble McSwain and Susan Jane Gribble Miller; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be sent to Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church, 101 Vance St., Kannapolis, NC 28081. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.