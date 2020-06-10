Mr. Robert Lee Gribble Jr., 86, a resident of Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab and formerly of Yanceyville, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, from natural causes. A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, June 13, at Carolina Memorial Park. The Rev. John Futterer will officiate. Interment will follow. Mr. Gribble was born Aug. 19, 1933, in Kannapolis. He was a son of the late Robert Lee Gribble Sr. and Mary Kathleen Ridenhour Gribble. He had retired from the North Carolina Department of Social Services after 40 years of service; most recently as director of Caswell County. He was a 1951 graduate of J. W. Cannon High School where he played the tuba in the school band. Served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War, and stayed active in the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars for many years. After military service, he graduated from Catawba College and received his Master's Degree of Social Work from UNC Chapel Hill. Robert was the oldest of nine children. He was predeceased by a brother, Richard Conrad Gribble, and is survived by five brothers, Charles Martin Gribble and wife, Judy, John William Gribble and wife, Barbara, James Davis Gribble and wife, Lillian, Thomas Edward Gribble and wife, Glenda and Joe Dallas Gribble and wife, Beth; two sisters, Mary Margaret Gribble McSwain and Susan Jane Gribble Miller; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be sent to Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church, 101 Vance St., Kannapolis, NC 28081. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com

