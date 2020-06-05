Mrs. Dale Brown "Mams" Gressle, 70, of Concord, and more recently Lexington, Ky., was called home to Heaven by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She passed away peacefully in her home June 2, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was a woman of strong faith, unconditional love, and uncommon grace. She was a true light in the world and in the life of everyone who knew her. Dale was preceded in death by her parents, George Maxton Brown and Mary Chester Stuart Brown (Stentz). She was a devoted wife to Charles Gressle for 50 years. Their enduring love for each other was truly special and has been a blessing and inspiration to so many. In her early years she was a member of Central United Methodist Church and then became a member of Impact Church, formerly Faith Covenant Church for over 40 years, where she was the organist, pianist, and choir director. She retired after 43 years of nursing service at Cabarrus Memorial Hospital (now Atrium Health-Northeast) in multiple roles as CNA, unit secretary, staff nurse, nurse manager, and finally as nursing faculty. Dale's legacy will continue through her family, friends, and the patients and students she has touched over the years; especially her children, Lori Moore, husband, Scott Moore of Pompano Beach, Fla.; Charles Gressle III, wife, Liza Gressle of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla; Elizabeth Tovar, husband, Victor Tovar of Lexington, Ky., and Amanda Altman, husband, Andrew Altman of Lexington, Ky.; grandchildren, Garrett Moore, Landon Moore, Charlie Gressle (Charles IV), Max Gressle, Tori Tovar, Teago Tovar, Kirby Gressle, Harrison Tovar, Izzy Tovar, Dex Gressle, Ava Altman, Alyssa Altman (deceased); sister, Mary Jane Brown; and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. A special thank you to her cousin Cynthia Curtis, who helped care for Dale throughout her illness. A celebration of life service was held at Turning Point Church Thursday, June 4, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Dale would be honored by your contribution to the Dale Brown Gressle Nursing Scholarship Fund at the Cabarrus College of Health Sciences, givenortheastfoundation.org/donate, select "CCHS" and enter it in her memory. www.milwardfuneral.com
