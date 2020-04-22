September 14, 1927 - April 19, 2020 Loner Ree Greenhill, 92, of Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Five Oaks Manor in Concord. She was born Sept. 14, 1927, in Kannapolis, to the late Wade and Fannie Fowler. Loner retired from Putnam County Schools, Palatka, Fla., where she was employed as a master craftsman teacher aide in food services. In addition, Loner Ree also spent time teaching food services at Flagler High School in Flagler County, Fla. She was a member of Centerview Baptist Church in Kannapolis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William Albert Greenhill; sisters, Mary Baker, Alma Mozell "Aunt Mo" Freeze, Kathleen "Aunt Kate" Wilson, and Norma "Aunt Nornie" Overcash; and great-grandson, Wesley Blair. She is survived by her children, Dellian "Lynne" Qualls and husband, Douglas, of St. Augustine Beach, Fla., William "Wayne" Greenhill and wife, Cynthia, of Orlando, Fla., Renee Long and husband, Paul "Butch" of Concord; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. A private service will be held. The Greenhill family would like to express our gratitude to the wonderful staff at Five Oaks Manor for taking special care of our mother over the years. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com

