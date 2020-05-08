May 2, 1925 - May 3, 2020 Frank M. Goewey Jr., 95, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19. Born May 2, 1925, he was the son of Frank and Carrie (Scutt) Goewey. Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel (Moseley) Goewey; son, Frank M. Goewey III; and five siblings. Frank was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army and he proudly drove for generals. Survivors include sons, Richard Goewey (Mallory) and Todd Goewey (Jennifer); daughters, Joanne G. Brown (Mike), Sarah Goewey and Deborah Mannello (Carmine); sister, Carrie VanDuesen; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 13, at the Hartsell Harrisburg Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Toni-Ruth and Wesley Smith. Attendance will be limited to 50 people. Masks are requested. For those unable to attend, the service will be webcast live at HartsellFuneralHomes.com, where you may also share your condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Harrisburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 970, Harrisburg, NC 28075. Frank's family would like to thank the staff from Elmcroft Assisted Living and Atrium Health Cabarrus for their compassion and care during this journey. Hartsell Funeral Home www.hartsellfuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Goewey, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.