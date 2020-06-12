August 23, 1933 - June 9, 2020 Doris Simpson Godwin, 86, of Concord, went into her heavenly home Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Doris was born Aug. 23, 1933, in Cabarrus County, to the late James Grady Whittington and Margaret Ann Simpson. Doris was a faithful and life-long member of Westford United Methodist Church. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed quilting and sewing. She spent her career as a telephone operator for Concord Telephone Company for 40 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clarence Godwin; son, William Marshall James; brother, Charles Simpson, and sisters, Carolyn Whittington and Etta Helms. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Kevin Lee James; daughter-in-law, Zelly James; two grandchildren, William Kevin James and Marisa Ann James; and sister, Kay (Ronnie) Greene. A visitation will be held today (Friday, June 12), from 4 to 5 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 5 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ron Hartman officiating. Burial will be held Saturday, June 13, at 11 a.m., at West Concord Cemetery with the Rev. Jeffrey J. Rushing officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Doris' memory may be made to a favorite charity of one's choice. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
