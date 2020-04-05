August 8, 1929 - April 3, 2020 Mr. Giuseppe "Joe" Gaspano, 90, of Harrisburg, went to be with the Lord Friday, April 3, 2020. In respect to COVID-19, the family will have a private graveside service. He was born Aug. 8, 1929, in Sant'Agata di Militello, Sicily to Calogero and Nicholina Gaspano. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Santo and Antonio Gaspano. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Nina (Naro) Gaspano; daughter, Nickie (Henry) Wilson; daughter, Josie (John) Richmond; four grandchildren; two nephews and numerous cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 139 Manor Ave., Concord, NC 28025. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

Felicia and Alex Kaminsky

God gained another angel. My deepest sympathy for Joes family. We have been praying for yall.

Love, Felicia and Alex Kaminsky

