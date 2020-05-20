May 26, 1938 - May 17, 2020 Ella Von Griffin Garmon, 81, of Concord, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus. Mrs. Garmon was born May 26, 1938, in Union County, to the late Chatham J. Griffin and the late Virginia Helms Griffin Faggart. Ella Von was a 1957 graduate of Bethel High School and worked for Cabarrus County Schools system as a teacher assistant for over 20 years. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed arranging flowers, coordinating weddings, interior decorating, all types of needle crafts as well as donating her time and many talents to her church. She was a member of Howell's Missionary Baptist Church for 62 years. She was a dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Ella Von was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie L. Garmon; and brothers, Charles W. Griffin and A. Boyce Griffin. Survivors include her daughters, Jan G. Griffin and husband, John, of Concord, Paula G. Blackburn and husband, Randy, of Laurinburg; and a beloved grandson, Cameron Griffin of Concord; brother, Billy M. Faggart and wife, Sandra, of Midland; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Graveside services will be held at Howell's Missionary Baptist Church, Saturday, May 23, at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Edward (Buster) Pigg. Due to COVID-19, social distancing is encouraged. If you are unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on Ridge Funeral Home's Facebook page or will be uploaded to www.ridgefuneralhome.com later. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Howell's Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery Trust Fund, 3800 Baptist Lane, Concord, NC 28025. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Atrium Health Cabarrus. Ridge Funeral Home & Cremation Service www.ridgefuneralhome.com
