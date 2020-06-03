Mr. Stafford "Jun" Brown Garland Jr., 72, died Saturday, May 30, 2020. Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Thursday, June 4, from the Barber-Scotia College. A visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., at the college. Lamb Funeral Home is serving the Stafford family. Lamb Funeral Home

