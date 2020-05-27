June 15, 1956 - May 23, 2020 Robert Wayne Garcia, 63, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Robert was born June 15, 1956, in Memphis, Tenn., to the late Robert Garcia and Helen Dollahite Garcia. He was also preceded in death by his former wife, Elizabeth Garcia. Robert lived in Memphis and worked 27 years for Kellogg Corporation before retiring and moving to Concord four years ago to be with his family. He had a passion for racing, especially NASCAR. In the past, he raced a Legend style car in and around Memphis. Robert is survived by daughter, Erin Nicole Garcia of Temecula, Calif.; sister, Mary Garcia Hinson and husband, Ron, of Davidson; along with a nephew, Eric Hinson of Concord. A private graveside service was held Tuesday at Carolina Memorial Park. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

