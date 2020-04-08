July 18, 1942 - April 4, 2020 William Lee Gaither Sr., 77, son of the late Albert and Maude Gaither, was born in Kannapolis, July 18, 1942. He is the oldest of eight children, who quietly and peacefully went to be with the Lord, Saturday, April 4, 2020. William loved his church, Marable Memorial A.M.E. Zion, and loved serving God. He served God by being a true Christian in his words and in his actions. William was a 1960 graduate of G. W. Carver High School in Kannapolis. He retired from Roadway Express Trucking Company in 1992, after 30 years of dedicated service. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Campbell Gaither. He is survived by his wife, LaVernia Gaither of the home; one son, William Gaither Jr. (Cynthia) of Kannapolis; two daughters, Tangela Propst (Ray) of Kannapolis and Lanette McKee (Kenneth) of Jamestown, N.C.; stepdaughter, Yolanda Robinson (Michael) of Greensboro; six grandchildren, William III, Jarrod (Deon), Rachel, Brittney (Christopher), Jasmine and Marea; seven great-grandchildren, Christian, Matthew, Brooklynn, Christopher Jr., Madilyn, Ezekiel and Gabrielle; four brothers, James Gaither (Lucille) of Harrisburg, Roddy Gaither (Jennifer) of Baltimore, Md., Andrew Gaither (Barbara) of Charlotte, and Kenneth Gaither (Barbara) of Fayetteville; three sisters, Marilyn Thompson (Leon) of Charlotte, Janie Faye Neal (Kenneth) of Logansville, Ga., and Deborah Duell (Willie) of Charlotte; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.