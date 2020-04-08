July 18, 1942 - April 4, 2020 William Lee Gaither Sr., 77, son of the late Albert and Maude Gaither, was born in Kannapolis, July 18, 1942. He is the oldest of eight children, who quietly and peacefully went to be with the Lord, Saturday, April 4, 2020. William loved his church, Marable Memorial A.M.E. Zion, and loved serving God. He served God by being a true Christian in his words and in his actions. William was a 1960 graduate of G. W. Carver High School in Kannapolis. He retired from Roadway Express Trucking Company in 1992, after 30 years of dedicated service. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Campbell Gaither. He is survived by his wife, LaVernia Gaither of the home; one son, William Gaither Jr. (Cynthia) of Kannapolis; two daughters, Tangela Propst (Ray) of Kannapolis and Lanette McKee (Kenneth) of Jamestown, N.C.; stepdaughter, Yolanda Robinson (Michael) of Greensboro; six grandchildren, William III, Jarrod (Deon), Rachel, Brittney (Christopher), Jasmine and Marea; seven great-grandchildren, Christian, Matthew, Brooklynn, Christopher Jr., Madilyn, Ezekiel and Gabrielle; four brothers, James Gaither (Lucille) of Harrisburg, Roddy Gaither (Jennifer) of Baltimore, Md., Andrew Gaither (Barbara) of Charlotte, and Kenneth Gaither (Barbara) of Fayetteville; three sisters, Marilyn Thompson (Leon) of Charlotte, Janie Faye Neal (Kenneth) of Logansville, Ga., and Deborah Duell (Willie) of Charlotte; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

