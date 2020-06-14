January 14, 1942 - June 12, 2020 Evelyn Louise Linker Freeman, 78, of Concord, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at her residence in Concord. Mrs. Freeman was born Jan. 14, 1942, in Concord, to the late John Linker and the late Ruth Luck Linker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Brandon Alexander Freeman; and stepson, Bill Freeman. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, at Rocky River Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., and will be officiated by the Rev. Neil Carter. Burial at Rocky River Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 7940 Rocky River Rd., in Concord, will follow the service. Survivors include, daughter, Linda Freeman Porfeli and spouse, Paul; son, Johnny Freeman and spouse, Sheldon; son, Robert Freeman and spouse, Pamela; stepsons, Will (Butch) Freeman and spouse, Melanie; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Helen Jones; as well as several nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Rocky River Presbyterian Church, 7940 Rocky River Rd., Concord, NC 28025. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com

