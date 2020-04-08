December 30, 1919 - April 5, 2020 James Ben "J.B." Franklin was born Dec. 30, 1919, in Aiken, S.C. He departed this life Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was the second of 15 children and the firstborn son of the late Ben and Queenie Franklin. In 1946, he married Mamie Catherine Douglas. At the age of 18, he accepted Jesus Christ and joined First Missionary Baptist Church. Until his health declined, he was an active member of the church, serving as a trustee and a member of the usher board. James Ben was predeceased by his wife, Mamie Catherine; his son, James Edward "Boot" Franklin; his parents; six brothers; and six sisters. Left to cherish his memory are a daughter, Doris Marie of Concord; a grandson, Wesley James of Atlanta, Ga.; two brothers, David Randy and Clarence "Gabby" (Eva Mae), both of Concord; niece and sister, Hattie Mason of Hartford, Conn.; special nieces and nephews, Denise Pharr Peay of Kannapolis, Tony and Harriet Franklin of Kannapolis, and Gary "Hummy" Black of Concord. A public visitation will be held today (Wednesday, April 8), at Lamb Funeral Home, Inc., of Concord, from 2 to 5 p.m. Lamb Funeral Home, Inc.
