October 21, 1938 - May 28, 2020 William Kenneth "Ken" Fortner, 81, of Concord, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House of Cabarrus County. Ken was born Oct. 21, 1938, in Cabarrus County, a son of the late Horace and Reba Smith Fortner. Ken was retired from 36 1/2 years in the trucking industry; with 15 years at Akers Motor Line, 19 years with Consolidated Freightways of Charlotte and 2 1/2 years at Pilot Freight out of Kernersville. He attended Winecoff High School before entering the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed in Hawaii and received an honorable discharge following four years of service. Ken was a member of First Wesleyan Church of Kannapolis where he taught Sunday school for 17 years. He drove the church bus, sang in the choir and served on the church board. Ken had a love for classic cars and car shows. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., today (Sunday, May 31), at Whitley's Funeral Home Annex Chapel conducted by the Rev. Scott Wheeler. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park with military graveside rites conducted by the U.S. Air Force and the Cabarrus County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at the Annex Chapel one hour prior to the funeral service. Family members left to cherish his memory include his wife of 61 years, Melanie Fink Fortner; three children, Lori Ann Moseley and husband, Doug, Lisa Lynn Furr and husband, Jeff, Michael K. Fortner and wife, Melanie M. Fortner; four grandchildren, Laura F. Huie, Joshua Ray Furr, Kayla Moseley and Matthew K. Fortner; two great-grandchildren, Hutch and Hallie Huie; and a sister, Barbara Brooks. The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to First Wesleyan Church, 301 Bethpage Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28081; or Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
