December 9, 1947 - March 17, 2020 Gilbert Flowe, 72, of Moss Drive in Concord, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his residence. He was born Dec. 9, 1947, in Mecklenburg County, to the late John Wesley Flowe and the late Pearlie Mae Stitt Cunningham. Gilbert was educated at Mecklenburg County School System and was a graduate of West Charlotte High School. He was formerly employed with a Construction Company and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Charlotte. Gilbert was very active in his community where he was the community representative for Moss Drive as well as a member of the N.A.A.C.P. Services will be held Sunday, March 22, at Clark Funeral Home Chapel, 923 Indiana St. in Kannapolis. A visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m., with funeral services at 3 p.m. Burial will be Monday, March 23, at 10 a.m., at the National Cemetery in Salisbury. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary McCauley Flowe; and his brother, James Miller. Those who remain to cherish fond memories includes his daughter, Nakeia V. Flowe of Concord; two granddaughters, Veronica Jule Flowe and Kedesia Mare Flowe, both of Concord; one sister, Frances Peoples (William) of Maryland; brother, Everett Miller (Maxine) of Charlotte; in-laws, Shelia Miller of Charlotte, Lafayette McCauley (Maria) and Amos Hall (Clara), both of Concord; and a host of nieces, nephews cousins and loving friends. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
