April 12, 1931 - May 20, 2020 Mr. Claude Eugene Flowe, of Virginia Street, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home. Claude will lie-in-state at Wilkinson Funeral Home from 1 to 5 p.m., today, Friday, May 22, and again 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23. The family will have a private graveside service, Saturday May 23, at West Concord Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. David Wilson. Claude was born April 12, 1931, in Concord, to the late Homer Flowe and Annie Harkey Flowe. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Pendleton Flowe. Claude worked at Morrison Lumber Co. for 36 years, and later became a self-employed carpenter. He taught two grandsons the tricks of the trade. Claude was a member of Branchview Church of God, where he taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and done anything else asked of him. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean conflict in the 40th Division Medical Company. Claude loved his Lord and his family. Claude is survived by daughters, Donna Trick and husband, Ron, and Lisa Koontz and husband, Jennings; grandchildren, Matthew Trick and wife, Kristin, Adam Trick, and Brandon Newsome; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Anna, Emma, and Payton; and canine companion, Colique. The family wishes to thank caregivers Tanya Hartsell, Rhonda Carpenter, and Dr. Ron Pollack for their loving care of Claude. Memorials may be made to LINCUP Missions Trick Family, P.O. Box 181002, Tallahassee, FL 32318, and please indicate Claude Flowe memorial on gift. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

Service information

May 22
First Visitation
Friday, May 22, 2020
1:00PM-5:00PM
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Dr. NE
CONCORD, NC 28025
May 23
Second Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
9:00AM-1:00PM
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Dr. NE
CONCORD, NC 28025
