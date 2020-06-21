Finley, Evon Price

April 12, 1945 - June 20, 2020
During the early morning hours of Saturday, June 20, 2020, Mrs. Evon Price Finley, age 75 of Marion, departed from this world for her heavenly home at the Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center with her family by her side. The daughter of the late Floyd Joseph Price and Effie Worley Price, she was born in Madison County on April 12, 1945.
A hard worker, Evon loved working in her yard and with her flowers. She was also very passionate about her animals. Most of all Evon loved her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mickey Finley, who passed away in 2014.
Evon leaves behind to cherish her precious memories two children, Dwayne Finley (Tammy), and Regina Cunningham (Scott), both of Marion; One brother, Bennie Price (Sylvia), of Laurens, South Carolina; and three grandchildren, Kasey Finley, Addison Cunningham, and Sawyer Cunningham, all of Marion.
A funeral service to celebrate Evon’s life will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service, with Reverend Ronnie Gentry officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M., one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Oak Grove Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved Mickey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Evon’s honor can be made to either Mercy Fund Animal Rescue, PO Box 2371, Marion, North Carolina 28752; or Rusty’s Legacy, 139 Lytle Mountain Road, Marion, North Carolina 28752.
