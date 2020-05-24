February 3, 1939 - May 20, 2020 Martha Nell Hancock Fearrington, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Martha was born Feb. 3, 1939, to the late Joseph and Margaret Hancock. She was married to James Philip "Phil" Fearrington for 60 years. Martha graduated from Camp Lejeune High School and Hardbarger Business College. After graduation, she worked for the State of North Carolina, and after 15 years with Duke Energy, she retired in 1994, and enjoyed camping, traveling, and spending time with her family. Martha is survived by her husband, Phil, of Mt. Pleasant; two sons, Jay (Melissa), of Simsbury, Conn., and Scott (Susan), of Mt. Pleasant; four grandchildren, Carr Fearrington (Emma), of Millbury, Mass., Julia Fearrington (Chris), of Cambridge, Mass., Hillary F. Matthews (Chris), of Sylva, and Luke Fearrington (Katelyn), of Wake Forest; and brothers, Joseph Hancock (Sue), of Salisbury, and Charles Trexler Jr., of Las Vegas, Nev. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, at Cold Springs United Methodist Church, where she was a member. The family thanks the doctors and nurses of Atrium Health Cabarrus for the care of Martha during her recent illness. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Alzheimer's Association - Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd. Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. www.gordonfuneralhome.com
