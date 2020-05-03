December 27, 1957 - April 30, 2020 Eddie Roy Faggart, 62, of Concord, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his residence in Concord. He was born Dec. 27, 1957, in Concord, to the late John H. Faggart Sr. and Betty Safrit Faggart. Eddie was an honor graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School's Class of 1976. He was employed by Duke Builders, Inc. He was a member of Royal Grace Bible Church, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and assistant church treasurer. Eddie's life was fulfilled with his love for his family, friends and church. His upmost passion was working his farm, especially his cows. Special love goes out to Linda and Bob Wilson; Jayden, Katie, Brady and Colby; Ed Duke Jr. and family; Keith Manus and family; Mike Harkey and family; Alan Gibby and Perry Lemmons. Most of all, he loved and served the Lord. A private graveside service will be held with the immediate family only at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. Brother Perry Lemmons of the Royal Grace Bible Church will be officiating. Survivors include brother, John H. (Paula) Faggart Jr. of Concord; sister, Trudie (Ed) Duke of Concord; and mother, Betty Safrit Faggart of Concord. Memorials may be made to Royal Grace Bible Church, 305 Burrage Rd., Concord, NC 28025. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com
