Joseph "Randy" Evans Mr. Joseph "Randy" Evans, 72, of Landis, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. A funeral service is scheduled for 12 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:45 a.m., prior to the service. Interment at Salisbury National Cemetery will be held after the service, with military honors. Mr. Evans was born July 17, 1947, in Concord. He was a son of Janice Irby Evans of Kannapolis and the late Joseph "Joe" Evans. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Randy owned and operated Crafted Cabinet Designs in Concord. He was a member of Blackwelder Park Baptist Church. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Nancy Sossoman Evans; two daughters, Shea McNabb and husband, Bryan, of Oak Island, and Amber Kepley and husband, Justin, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; and five grandchildren, Kaetlyn Fulcher and husband. Burke, Tanner McNabb, Garrison Kepley, Gannon Kepley and Gibson Kepley. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com

