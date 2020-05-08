October 3, 1981 - May 3, 2020 Christina Marie Larsen Edward, 38, of Locust, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her residence. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, friends and family may extend their condolences by visiting Gordon Funeral Home of Mount Pleasant, today (Friday, May 8), from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During these times of limiting the numbers for social gatherings, the Edward family respects your concerns of avoiding crowds, so they welcome you to stop by Gordon Funeral Home during these hours. Christina "Tina" was born Oct. 3, 1981, in Palm Beach County, Fla., to Raymond Larsen and Laura Tinger Larsen. She was a paramedic and worked for Jan-Care Ambulance Service, she also was a volunteer firefighter and medic with Georgeville Volunteer Fire Department, and had previously worked with South Country Ambulance Company in Bellport, N.Y. In addition to her parents, Raymond and Laura Larsen, she is survived by her husband, Robert "Tony" Edward; sons, Devin Nelson and Rusty Edward; daughter, Paige Nelson; and brother, Raymond Larsen. Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant www.gordonfuneralhome.com
