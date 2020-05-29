Mr. Odell Herman Edmond, 58, died Saturday, May 23, 2020. Funeral services are scheduled for today, (Friday, May 29), at 1 p.m., at Silver Hill Primitive Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Lamb Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Edmond.

To plant a tree in memory of Odell Edmond as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

