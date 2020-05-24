September 23, 1929 - May 21, 2020 Ann Dry Eagle, 90, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away, Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Trinity Oaks Assisted Living Center in Salisbury. Funeral services will be held Sunday (today, May 24), at 1 p.m., at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant, officiated by the Rev. Brenda Bynum. Burial will follow in Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity Cemetery. The family will begin receiving friends at 11:30 a.m., prior to the service. She was born Sept. 23, 1929, in Stanly County, daughter of the late Luther F. Dry and Pauline Efird Dry. Her husband, Gene M. Eagle preceded her in death May 2007. Also, preceding her in death are son, Gregory G. Eagle; brothers, Samuel Dry and Robert Dry; and sisters, Rebecca Medlin and Lucille Larrabee. She was a member of Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity in Mt. Pleasant since she was a young child. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and "Granny" to her husband and family. She is survived by son, Chris D. Eagle (Liz) of Mocksville; daughter, Jill Greer (Jerry) of Hudson; grandchildren, Megan Smith (Marcus), Chris Eagle Jr., Hayes Eagle (Erica), Christina Rhodes, Greg Rhodes, Jonathan Greer, Justin Greer and Emily Greer; and eight great-grandchildren. The family wishes to express their sincere and heartfelt appreciation to JoAnne Martin and the staff of Trinity Oaks Assisted Living in Salisbury and to Angie Harrison and Chaplin Chris of Trellis Hospice of Salisbury for their caring and compassionate service during her illness. And a special thank you to Pastor Brenda Bynum for her visits and support. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Oaks Assisted Living Center, 728 Klumac Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144. www.gordonfuneralhome.com
Service information
1:00PM
8559 Cook Street
Mount Pleasant, NC 28124
11:30AM-1:00PM
8559 Cook Street
Mount Pleasant, NC 28124
