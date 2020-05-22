January 31, 1946 - May 17, 2020 Patricia Ann Sapp Dufresne, 74, of Concord, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at home with family by her side. Trish was born Jan. 31, 1946, in Dothan, Ala., to the late Alexander Douglas Sapp and Lottie Lee Elliott Sapp. Trish was a devoted wife, mother, and devout member of St. James the Greater Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir. She was also a very talented musician and played the piano, organ and flute. She was a military wife and loved to travel the world. She was the first American ever to join a German State choir. Trish graduated with a Bachelor in Arts from the University of West Florida and received her Master's in Education from Louis University. She worked as an elementary school teacher and in adult education for 30 years, and also worked as a professional photographer and florist. She enjoyed volunteer work, and crocheted over 1,700 hats to donate to underprivileged children. She was an avid Sudoku and Solitaire player. Survivors include husband, Leon Andre Dufresne; sons, Elliott Anderson (Christy) Stanton, of Beaufort, S.C., Samuel Alexander Stanton, of Salisbury; stepson, David (Desiree) Dufresne, of Charlotte; stepdaughter, Karen Dufresne, of Surfside Beach, S.C.; and sister, Marcia Sapp Agner of Talahassee, Fla. A memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, May 26, at 10 a.m., at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Concord, officiated by Dr. Jerome Chavarria. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Trish's memory to Rowan Helping Ministries. Hartsell Funeral Home www.hartsellfh.com

