April 22, 1939 - June 17, 2020 Calvin Wallice Dover, 81, of China Grove passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home. He was born April 22, 1939, in Lexington, Ga., a son of the late Jesse Claude Dover Sr. and Mary Inez Brooks Dover. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jesse Claude Dover Jr. Calvin retired from BellSouth after 30 years. He was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving from 1957 to 1961. He was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church in Salisbury, where he was very active as an usher and former Senior Coordinator. He loved fishing and was an avid Carolina Tarheels fan. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, June 20, at Gospel Light Baptist Church officiated by the Rev. Anthony Wike. Burial with military rites will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. His family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the church prior to the service. Calvin is survived by his wife, Marlene Warlick Dover; daughters, Wanda Strawn, Sherry Ann Strawn; son, Kenneth Allen Dover; grandchildren, Jessica Ann Vickrey (Jim), Sabrina Marlene Gardner, Brittany Cahill (Anthony), Alisha Crump; great-grandchildren, Ceana Bonae Sudduth, Kara Layne Vickrey, Ashton and Nathan Gardner, Taybren, Layna and Easton Cahill, Noah and Brinley Crump and Willow Faile; and sisters, Janeva Ann Sides and Cherry Lewis. Memorials may be made to Gospel Light Baptist Church, c/o Building Fund, 2121 Mooresville Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Service information
11:00AM-12:00PM
2121 Mooresville Rd
Salisbury, NC 28147
12:00PM
2121 Mooresville Rd
Salisbury, NC 28147
