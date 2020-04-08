December 18, 1916 - April 6, 2020 After a well-lived life, full of wonderful blessings, Lila Walden Donahue, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at home. Lila was 103 years old. Born Dec. 18, 1916, in Monroe, she was the last surviving child of Murphy Edward and Millie Jane Williams Walden. She was predeceased by her husband, Claude Heath Donahue; grandson, John Gary Donahue, and daughter-in-law, Nelda Price Donahue; brothers, Bascom, Therrell, Bradford, Edward and Ney Walden; and sisters, Myrtle W. Teal and Allie Walden. Lila is survived by her son, Gary E. Donahue and her daughter, Nelda A. Donahue; grandson, Timothy W. Donahue (Georgia) of Virginia Beach, Va., and his children; and great-granddaughter, Riley Shimp-Donahue of Waxhaw. In earlier years, Lila worked in Kannapolis at Belk and Goodnight Clothing in alterations. She was the oldest member of Royal Oaks Baptist Church. A private burial will take place at Lakeland Memorial Park in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, please do a kind deed for someone to honor Mrs. Donahue. The family would like to thank Dr. Harold Thomas for his compassionate care of Lila. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
