February 3, 2000 - April 5, 2020 Evan Alexander Dill, 20, of Burlington, formerly of Concord, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born Feb. 3, 2000, he was the son of Alexander "Bryan" and Kammie Cauthen Dill of Concord. He graduated from Cox Mill High School in 2018, and was pursuing a degree in Computer Science. Evan enjoyed spending his time with the love of his life, Ally McGehee, and daughter, Kinsley Reece Dill, more than anything. Ally was life-changing for Evan, and he called her his "Angel." They both poured their love into raising their beautiful baby girl. Evan was carefree, funny, and loved to laugh. He found joy in doing research and was passionate about learning new things. Evan is also survived by his sister, Ava Renae Dill; his paternal grandparents, Claude Alexander Dill III and Kathy Walker Dill; maternal grandparents Randy Cauthen, Glenn "Jake" Jacobs, and Jean Cauthen; maternal great-grandmother, Marjorie Chambers; aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sheila Chambers Jacobs, and great-grandfather, Derrell Chambers. The family would also like to recognize Greg and Ashley McGehee and family for loving Evan as one of their own. Friends paid their respects Thursday, April 9, at Whitley's Funeral Home, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. in Kannapolis, from 3 to 7 p.m. A private graveside service will be held in Carolina Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Cone Health Alamance Regional Medical Center, NICU, 1240 Huffman Mill Rd., Burlington, NC 27215. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
