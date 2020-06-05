December 30, 1928 - June 3, 2020 Dr. Lewis Elton Curlee, 91, passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Lewis was born in New Salem, N.C., Dec. 30, 1928. His parents were Seaborn and Mary Smith Curlee. Lewis graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine at 21 years of age. Because of his early graduation, he joined the Air Force for four years and then opened an orthopedic practice in Concord in 1957 where he practiced for many years. He then became a professor of orthopedic medicine for the Navy and taught at several locations including Tufts University in Boston until his retirement. Lewis was preceded in death by his siblings, W.R. Curlee, Warren Curlee, Sue Curlee Baggs, and Geraldine Barries. He is survived by his wife, Buaban Curlee, and many nieces and nephews. Lewis loved spending time with his wife and his best friends: his dogs, Buddy and Hank. We would like to thank hospice for their support, Annette Davis, Lewis' nurse, and also Lewis' caregivers, Cris Pulliam and Alexis Stiltner. Memorials can be given to Hospice House of Cabarrus County; Cold Water Fire Department; Humane Society of Cabarrus County; and Wounded Warrior Project. Funeral services for Lewis will be held Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m., at Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery in Concord. cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com
