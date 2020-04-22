December 8, 1956 - April 18, 2020 Carlton Howard Cunningham, 63, of Forrest Ridge Drive NW in Concord, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born Dec. 8, 1956, in Mecklenburg County, to the late Sam Howard Cunningham and Mable Hailey Cunningham. Carlton was educated in the Mecklenburg County School System and was a graduate of Garinger High School. He studied Music Performance at UNC Charlotte and postgraduate work at UNC Greensboro. Carlton was formerly employed as a stage technician/musician (guitar). He was a member of the Classic Groove Band and the I.A.T.S.E. of the Local Union. He also taught school in Cabarrus County for two years and attended Enochville Church of God. A visitation will be held today (Wednesday, April 22), at Clark Funeral Home, Inc., from 1 to 5 p.m. Services will be held Thursday, April 23, at Clark Funeral Home Chapel at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Charlotte. Those who remain to cherish fond memories are his wife, Ella B. Cunningham of the home; one son, Jamahl Evans of Concord; his mother, Mable H. Cunningham of Charlotte; two sisters, Rosetta Cunningham and Teresa Watson (Roger), both of Charlotte; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

