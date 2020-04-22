December 8, 1956 - April 18, 2020 Carlton Howard Cunningham, 63, of Forrest Ridge Drive NW in Concord, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born Dec. 8, 1956, in Mecklenburg County, to the late Sam Howard Cunningham and Mable Hailey Cunningham. Carlton was educated in the Mecklenburg County School System and was a graduate of Garinger High School. He studied Music Performance at UNC Charlotte and postgraduate work at UNC Greensboro. Carlton was formerly employed as a stage technician/musician (guitar). He was a member of the Classic Groove Band and the I.A.T.S.E. of the Local Union. He also taught school in Cabarrus County for two years and attended Enochville Church of God. A visitation will be held today (Wednesday, April 22), at Clark Funeral Home, Inc., from 1 to 5 p.m. Services will be held Thursday, April 23, at Clark Funeral Home Chapel at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Charlotte. Those who remain to cherish fond memories are his wife, Ella B. Cunningham of the home; one son, Jamahl Evans of Concord; his mother, Mable H. Cunningham of Charlotte; two sisters, Rosetta Cunningham and Teresa Watson (Roger), both of Charlotte; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.