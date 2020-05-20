Mrs. Kathy Ann Kimball Crum, 63, of Concord, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 21, at 2 p.m., at West Concord Cemetery. Wilkinson Funeral Home wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

