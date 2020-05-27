August 11, 1956 - May 24, 2020 Ruth Etta Moore Crisco, 63, of Kerr St., Concord, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her residence. Ruth was born Aug. 11, 1956, in Cabarrus County to Vester Earl Moore and the late Hubert Brower. She was educated in the Cabarrus County Schools and also graduated from RCCC. She was formerly employed by PillowTex and was a member of Mt. Calvary Holy Church Family Worship Center where she has served on the Usher Board, Hospitality Committee and Greeter. Services will be held Saturday, May 30, at Clark Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., with funeral services beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Rutherford Memorial Cemetery. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne J. Moore, Those she leaves to cherish her loving memory include her husband, Allen R. Crisco of the home; son, Michael LaMont Moore (Equanda) of Kannapolis; two stepdaughters, Chantaye Watkins of Winston Salem, Thyais Crisco of Concord; stepson, Alvondeo Apollo Crisco of Concord; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; mother, Vester E. Moore of Concord; five sisters, Sheila Johnson, Mattie Dockery, Tina Moore all of Concord, Sarah Moore Goins (Albert) of West End, Annie Miller of Biscoe; brother, Michael G. Moore of Concord; uncle, Clarence Mitchell of Kannapolis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Clark Funeral Home www.clarkfuneralhomeinc.com
