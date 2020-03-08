March 4, 1945 - March 5, 2020 Mrs. Linda Jo Stamey Cox, 75, of Kannapolis, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus, surrounded by her family. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, at Parkwood Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Michael Waters and Darrell Coble. Linda will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, March 9, at Wilkinson Funeral Home. Linda was born March 4, 1945, in Concord, to the late Roy Grayson and Josephine Cook Stamey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Howard Leslie Cox Jr. Linda was a teacher's assistant with Cabarrus County Schools for 19 years. She was a lifetime member of Parkwood Baptist Church, where she helped with the Children's Department and Shut-In Ministry. Linda enjoyed gardening, the beach, anything Elvis related, and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Cox; sons, Jeremy Cox and wife, Tisha, Justin Cox and wife, Melissa; brother, Marty Stamey and wife, Emma Jane; grandchildren, Andrew, Alexander, Hailey, Harper, and Hayden Cox; special family friends, Walter Goodman and Ashley Hull; and beloved dog, Bandit. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
i remember linda being a sweet lady she was my co worker her and her family and I enjoyed many foot ball gAMES ILL ALLWAYS REMEMBER HER
