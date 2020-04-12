August 13, 1931 - April 4, 2020 Kendred Allen Cox of China Grove, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 88 years of age. Ken was a simple man who lived in denim blue jeans and a white t-shirt. A lover of home-grown tomatoes and fresh lemonade, he loved front porch mornings with his coffee black. A storyteller like no other and our road trip navigator, behind the map. He was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran and supporter of our nation. A giver to those in need and never an unkind word from him was spoken. He never held a grudge and forgave without question. He loved his family fiercely and was a kind and faithful friend, and was devoted follower of Jesus, whose light shined through to the very end. Ken was born Aug. 13, 1931, in Concord, to the late Earl and Virginia Cox. Raised on "Tater" Road, tractors and gardening were his passion. He was a career insurance salesman, serving pharmacists across the state of North Carolina and an enthusiast of world-wide travel. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Shelby Auten Cox; sister, Jean Sanders and husband, Don. He was a loving father to his daughter, Judy Burris and son-in-law, Jeff. A proud grandfather to Zach Burris and wife, Shannon, Meredith Burris and fiancé, Aaron Thorpe. A wonderful great-grandfather, to Levi, Miles, Eleanor and Caroline Burris. A dear brother-in-law, to Shirley Lyerly, husband, Harvey, Joyce Howell and Edith Auten. A caring uncle to his many nieces and nephews. A private burial with family was held Friday, April 10. A celebration of Ken's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ken may be made to Harvest Community Church, 4284 Orphanage Rd., Concord, NC 28027. Ken was a beloved, father, "papaw" and great-grandpa who will remain forever in our hearts. Hartsell Funeral Home www.hartsellfh.com
