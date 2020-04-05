June 20, 1932 - March 31, 2020 Rebecca Braswell Thigpen Coulter, 87, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, with family by her side. Her faith in Jesus Christ brings great comfort to her family, knowing she has the promise of eternal life. She loved God, her family, and her church. Rebecca was born June 20, 1932, to the late Roy Shular Braswell and Johnsie Moore Braswell. She graduated in 1950, from J.W. Cannon High School. She served for a number of years in various community organizations, including the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary and the Northwest Cabarrus Bible Teaching Association. She was a long-time member of The Rock Christian Church of Concord where she served as church secretary and organists for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of 58 years, Alton Thigpen. She is survived by her husband, Homer Coulter; three children, David Thigpen and wife, Sharon, Steve Thigpen and wife, Laurie, and Jennifer Thigpen, all of Kannapolis; and four grandchildren, Alexis Thigpen, Garrett Thigpen, Kirby Thigpen and Katie Thigpen. The family held a private service Friday, April 3, at Charity Baptist Church. The service will be available for viewing on the church website at www.charity.church. Entombment followed the service at Carolina Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to The Rock Christian Church, 1005 Warren C. Coleman Blvd., Concord, NC 28025; and Charity Baptist Church, 2420 Brantley Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28083. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com
