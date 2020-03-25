Teddy Eugene Cook December 12, 1930 - March 24, 2020 Teddy Eugene Cook, 89, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Tucker Hospice House. Due to a time of limited gatherings, a memorial service will be at a later date. Mr. Cook was born Dec. 12, 1930, in Cabarrus County, son of the late Lester Cook and Annie Hinson Cook Honeycutt. He was a retired electrician for Fieldcrest-Cannon Mills, and a U.S. Navy veteran. He enjoyed fishing, shooting pool and NASCAR. He was preceded in death by daughter, Nancy Mitchell; brother, Bill Cook; and grandson, Travis Cook. He is survived by his wife, Irene Petrea Cook; son, Terry Cook (Lisa); grandchildren, Leigh Locklear, Jody Lowder, Dale Cook, Craig Argabright, Paul Miller and Will Miller; and 13 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be directed to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28083. www.gordonfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Teddy Cook as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.