June 8, 1948 - April 29, 2020 Dennis Terry Cook, 71, of Rockwell, passed away Tuesday, April 29, 2020, at his home, with family by his side. He was born June 8, 1948, to the late, Hazel Lee Cook and the late, Wilma Rowell Cook. Dennis proudly served our nation in the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed working on cars, carburetors, manifolds, etc. Dennis was a devoted tow-truck driver; he would pick someone up in the middle of the night and not even charge them. To know Dennis...was to love him. He leaves behind many dear friends and extended family. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. A graveside service will be held, with full military honors provided by Cabarrus County Honor Guard, the National Air Force Honor Guard and the NC Patriot Riders. His service will by officiated by Pastor Brian Rabon, and Pastor Lewis Hall at Cabarrus Memorial Gardens, 3892 Hwy 73 E., Concord. Dennis leaves behind his loving wife of 52 years, Dianne Gulledge Cook; sons, Dennis, and wife, Kelly Cook, Josh, and wife, Danielle Cook, and Jeremy Cook; daughter, Cindy, and husband, Rodney Cook; brother, Larry Lee Cook; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his honor to River of Life Church, New Building Fund, www.riveroflifewc.net. Cabarrus Funeral and Cremations www.cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com
